Faerietale Theatre and Found Creature Collaborate

Two shows that sold out during the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival in March are being presented as a double bill by Asheville-based Faerietale Theatre and by Found Creature, a Minneapolis-based duo. King Arthur’s Body and Two Stars in the Vast Dark will be presented at The BeBe Theatre Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 22, during the weekend of the Blue Ridge Pride Festival.

“This will be the debut of Faerietale Theatre, producing collaborative shows from LGBTQueer creators,” says Vinny Vignette Bonanno, of Vignette Visions. “Merlin Speaks & Vignette Visions connected to take Mountaine Jonas’s (and Merlin’s) years of work with Arthurian legend,” and combine it, he adds, with his own “drive and make-it-happen producing and directing, to bring King Arthur’s Body to the 2024 Fringe Fest stage. The stunningly inventive duo of Found Creature was performing at the same venue, Art Garden.”

Charlotte Scheurell and Theo Leverenz, creators of Two Stars in the Vast Dark, make up Found Creature. “The immediacy and physical presence associated with theatre performance builds a connection you can’t feel with other forms of media,” they say. “Queer stories, stories like ours, thrive off of that rapport with the audience, allowing access to an embodied experience of the isolation, excitement, fear and hope that shapes the queer and trans experience.”

King Arthur’s Body offers audiences lots of chances to laugh, and features local performers Jenna Jaffe, Matthew Colombo, Jacob Reid and Mountaine Jonas, along with Tomfoolery, from Tennessee. “We hope those who feel lonely and different in any way can laugh with us, cry with us and leave knowing they’re not alone,” says Bonnano.

The BeBe Theatre is located at 20 Commerce Street, Asheville. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended. Learn more at VignetteVisions.com.