Favorite Things at Number 7 Arts

Number 7 Arts, a cooperative gallery in downtown Brevard, wraps up the year with a final members’ show titled Favorite Things, open now through December 31. The exhibit is held in conjunction with Brevard’s HeART of the Season event.

“We chose this theme with the holiday gift-giving season in mind,” says participating artist Carol Clay. “We want to end the year on an upbeat note with new pieces for the show, including some that are only available during the holidays.”

For the exhibit, member artist Jim Brandon created a lathe-turned sculpture made from a large, locally sourced maple burl. The piece, titled Surprise!, is turned on three levels to maintain as much of the textured burl edge as possible. The top is cupped, hollowed and dyed black, with a white selenite crystal orb mounted in the center. An oiled walnut base cut with compound curved angles adds additional flow to the work.

“Surprises are one of my favorite things, particularly at Christmas,” says Brandon. “Often, as in this case, it’s usually a bit of a surprise what cuts out of a rough, bark-covered burl. I added the white orb as an additional unexpected element.”

Member Barbara Hawk’s painting, Looking Glass Falls, depicts the natural beauty that nurtures her soul and inspires her with both mystery and delight. Like many of Hawk’s pieces, this one highlights the intense colors of the scene and produces textures through the use of palette knives.

A Christmas ornament submitted by glass and jewelry artist Angela Maddix combines her hand-torched glass beads with hammered, wrapped and manipulated wire. The resulting delicate glass bird inside a twisted wire cage provides contrasting color and texture meant to please the eye and bring a smile to the viewer. “All of my work—sculpture and jewelry—is constructed to bring happiness and beauty,” says Maddix.

Number 7 Arts, a program of the Transylvania Community Arts Council, has been a downtown hub for local and regional art since 2009. The gallery operates as a co-op representing 30 local artists and a wide range of media.

“Number 7 Arts offers me one more excellent avenue to display and sell my art,” says Brandon. “I’ve really enjoyed the entire process of exhibiting in this gallery, and have been very pleased with the acceptance of my art in the community.”

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in the heart of downtown Brevard. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12–4 p.m. Learn more at Number7Arts.org or call the gallery at 828.883.2294.