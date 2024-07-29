Feature Artists: The Trophias ~ Sam, David and Shane

By Gina Malone

Brothers Sam Trophia and David Trophia, and Sam’s husband Shane Trophia, describe themselves as “nature geeks at heart.” All grew up near mountains—the Adirondacks and the Blue Ridge—and experienced, as children, the joy of being outdoors and the encouragement to explore and be curious about their natural surroundings.

Their individual paths aligned years ago with the opening of an entomology-inspired art gallery in Key West, FL. It came to their attention then that local gallery and shop owners there had a bet going as to how long the new gallery with “bugs in a box,” as they dismissively referred to it, would last. “Here we are 32 years later,” says Shane, “not to our surprise because we believe in it and understand the beauty that insects provide to the world of art.”

David had moved to WNC previously to pursue his love of pottery and found himself working with regional museums on exhibition installations and mid-century design projects. Sam and Shane fell in love with the mountains and the arts community in Asheville. The River Arts District became the fortunate location for On The Wing Gallery, which opened in May, and features entomological art displayed in hermetically sealed cases so that the beauty, intricacy and wonder of the natural world is preserved forever.

All three partners bring their own skills, knowledge and passions to their work as creators and gallery owners though there is a direct line from this moment in time back to a day when seven-year-old Sam was walking to school and came across a monarch caterpillar. He brought it home and his father encouraged him to learn more about what he had found. He bought Sam a book and helped him write a letter offering to help with research that a University of Toronto professor was conducting on monarch migration. “From that point of tagging monarchs in the fields near his hometown from ages 7 to 15, a love for the bug world was catapulted,” Shane says. “It was truly a catalyst to what would eventually be the foundation to enticing all of us into a career of art.”

When Sam—grown but not having outgrown his passion—was developing that first gallery in Florida, he turned to David, whose interests lay in color and architecture, for design and idea development. “It soon proved to be a perfect match,” Shane says. “It brought a new world of ‘thinking outside the box’ with patterns and design to the artwork that was being created.”

Several years later, Sam met Shane, who had a degree in science with a minor in art education, and the creative triumvirate was complete. The three men discovered that they all loved the idea of collaborating with Mother Nature in the making of art that is breathtakingly beautiful but also thought-provoking; in fact, they believe that what they do is a calling. “All three of us have different styles that we feel contribute to the large diversity of form and patterns in the artwork,” Shane says. “We believe it provides a very ethereal feeling to the entomological art pieces. We tend to feed off of each other’s energy and passion on a piece that is being worked on.”

To the multimedia pieces that use species sourced from butterfly farms as well as acrylics and found objects, Sam brings an affinity for flight and movement; David, a technical and methodical touch; and Shane, a love of color and design found in wing patterns. Their combined artistic senses, knowledge and expertise, and focus on conservation efforts have earned them the moniker, The Butterfly Boys. They are, Shane says, “not only passionate about creating stunning pieces of art but are consciously working to encourage conservation efforts for the delicate ecosystems the insects rely on.”

To that end, they established The Trophia Butterfly Foundation in 2003 and, since then, the organization has given more than $400,000 for garden implementation and education programs. “Plans are now in the works for acquiring acreage to create a monarch preserve that can be planted out in milkweed and wildflowers, and provide a place of education and thought for generations to come,” says Shane.

The artists enjoy having visitors to the gallery so that they can share their art and, they hope, also instill in others an urge to protect and sustain our natural world. There is beauty to behold in the gallery, the artists say, but they want their works to speak to the soul.

“The ecosystems that exist in the world should be a responsibility to us all,” Shane says. “We become passionate about how our entomological art has influenced not only us to become stewards of the insect world but also inspires others to tell our story and, most of the time, become involved in one way or another—from planting some milkweed to creating butterfly gardens in the local community.”

On The Wing Gallery is located at 20 Artful Way, #105, in the River Arts District. Learn more at OnTheWingAvl.com or by calling 828.702.4639. Follow the artists on Facebook (On The Wing Gallery), Instagram @onthewingavl and TikTok at onthewingavl. The gallery will host an exhibition, UNION: a joining of unique artists and materials, opening Friday, August 16.