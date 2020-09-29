Firefly Craft Gallery Celebrates with Sale October 2-10

Firefly Craft Gallery, in Flat Rock, celebrates its fourth American Craft Week and fifth birthday with a sale running Friday, October 2, through Saturday, October 10. The shop features American-made handcrafted gifts, fine art, fine craft, folk art, fiber art, pottery, jewelry, garden art, Spirit Men, stained glass, wood furniture, antiques and vintage furniture.

“I’m excited to offer this sale,” says gallery owner Karen Kennedy. “Our artists have been busy at work during the quarantine; therefore we have an abundance of handcrafted items to choose from.”

Kennedy opened the gallery in 2015 in order to support American artists and craftspeople as well as to indulge her love of interior design, art and antiques. Firefly offers items at a wide range of price points and features several regional artists, many of whom use traditional Appalachian craft techniques. The sale marks what Kennedy considers a milestone birthday for the gallery. “I’ve heard if you’re still in business after five years, you’re doing well,” she says. “We certainly feel as though we’re doing well and we have great customers who thank us nearly every day for being open. We plan on staying around a while.”

Firefly’s sale coincides with the 11th annual American Craft Week. Galleries and shops nationwide will host special events including demonstrations, contests, tours and special exhibits, many of which will be held virtually.

“Please continue to help us support our artists and our small businesses by shopping small, handcrafted and made in America,” says Kennedy.

Learn more by calling 828.231.0764, emailing fireflycraftgallery@gmail.com and visiting FireflyCraftGallery.com or Facebook.