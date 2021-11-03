Firefly Craft Gallery Hosts Holiday Open House

If you think you’re shopping for the person who has everything, ask yourself this: do they have plates adorned with Connemara goats? A Ruth Bader Ginsburg bag clip? How about a merino wool scarf in the shape of a calla lily? If the answer is no, head over to Flat Rock to Firefly Craft Gallery’s holiday open house on Friday, November 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to one-of-a-kind gift items, shoppers can enjoy warm apple cider, cookies and free gift wrapping of purchases in the signature Firefly gift bag.

“Firefly is a great place for holiday shopping because there is such a unique selection of folk art from a variety of local artists, and staff are knowledgeable about each artist and each piece of art,” says woodcarver Mark Henneberry, whose hand-carved and hand-painted folk art Santa Clauses and ornaments are for sale in the gallery.

Firefly Craft Gallery also features paintings, pottery, jewelry, garden art, spirit men, stained glass, fine wood furniture, antique furniture and candles. All are handcrafted by local and regional artists. The gallery is fully stocked for the holidays with many Christmas tree ornaments and other holiday decorative items.

“All of the items I have with Firefly are completely handmade from wood, a lot of which is locally sourced, some from my backyard,” says wood artist Bob Bonner. “Some of the items I hope at least bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Firefly Craft Gallery is located 2689 D Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Learn more at FireflyCraftGallery.com, or by calling 828.231.0764 or emailing fireflycraftgallery@gmail.com.