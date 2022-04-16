Arts Craft Arts

Folk Art Center Hosts Two Mini Pop-up Fairs

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host two mini pop-up fairs this summer at the Folk Art Center. On Saturday, May 7, and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., twenty booths will fill the lower level parking lot and Guild members will display and sell their wares in a variety of craft media.

Brian Brace and Mark Traub, co-chairs of the Guild’s Fair Committee, had to get resourceful when the pandemic started. “There is an amazing amount of work that goes into our four-day shows at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville in July and October,” says Brace. “With the indoor shows unable to be held during COVID-19, the Guild came up with the idea of bringing the shows to the public at an outstanding outdoor location.”

Because each mini pop-up fair features 20 different artists, craft lovers are encouraged to attend both because they’ll provide very unique experiences. Media represented at each show include stained glass; wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramics; woodcarving; screen-printed and sewn textiles; basketry and metalsmithing. “Make a point to come on out and support these hard-working, top-notch artists,” Brace says.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. For more information, visit CraftGuild.org.

