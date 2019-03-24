Foundation Studios in the River Arts District

By Emma Castleberry

A new community art center is coming to Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD). Foundation Studios will house 18 studio artists, including Pearl Renken, Annie Kyla Bennett, Jack Henry, Dillon Endico, Mountain Glass Werks, Andy Reed, Justin Struble, Copperbeard Studios, Modern Wave Art Gallery and Reid Dawson Metal Art. There will also be a communal gallery space for the studio artists, as well as a classroom that will offer a diversity of daily classes for all skill levels and ages. “With Foundation Studios, we saw the chance to create a place with endless opportunities,” says curator Reid Dawson. “This space will give everyone the chance to enjoy art. We want to be a place that can help artists grow and pursue their careers.”

Many of the classes at Foundation will be taught by the studio artists and will cover a variety of mediums. Weekly classes will include an Empty Bowls Painting Party and Open Potters Wheel on Wednesdays and a Partners Painting Class on Sundays, where pairs will work together to create a piece of art. Foundation will also host after-school art classes. “Our mission at Modern Wave Art Gallery and Foundation Studios is to utilize art to build community,” says Dawson. “We are built by the community for the community. We dedicated Foundation Studios to be a place where everyone can have the opportunity to enjoy art.”

Foundation currently has openings for both short- and long-term studio rentals, as well as an Emerging Artist Program. For more information, email ModernWaveArtGallery@gmail.com or call 828.756.1843