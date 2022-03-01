Four New Members in Color Dance at AGA in March

This March, Asheville Gallery of Art presents Color Dance, an exhibition featuring work by new gallery members Anne Marie Brown, Raquel Egosi, JoAnn Pippin and Cindy Shaw. The show will run through March 31 and an event to meet the artists will be held at the gallery on First Friday, March 4, from 5—8 p.m.

Pippin, whose paintings have been exhibited in juried art shows throughout the US, says that the Color Dance theme is especially meaningful for her as a watercolorist. “For us,” she says, “it is not just mixing colors on the palette and strategically placing them in our work but the excitement of observing as the mix and mingle of the paint creates wonderful new hues.”

Egosi began making art in Brazil in 1996 and has since pursued an international art career, leading workshops in mixed media techniques and participating in gallery shows and museum exhibitions. Her work in the show features not only richness of color but also attention to texture. Brown started painting while working as a florist and has now exhibited her work in multiple galleries. She works in watercolor, gouache, oil and acrylic.

Shaw was trained as an architect and only began painting when her husband’s career took her to rural Italy. “When I spend time outdoors studying a scene, I often see light and colors dance across the landscape,” says the artist, who enjoys painting en plein air. “Color adds depth and meaning to our lives. It can be moody, inspirational, peaceful or energetic.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.