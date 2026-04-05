Framing, Placement and Installation of Artwork Offered at The Lucy Clark Gallery

Besides a curated collection of fine art in a range of mediums, The Lucy Clark Gallery is home to custom framing services offered by Troy Willis, a master framer for more than 30 years, and his wife Rebecca Kahrs, an artist. The two previously owned Dragonfly Gallery and Custom Framing in Brevard.

When they closed the shop, gallery owner Lucy Clark saw an opportunity. “It would have been such a loss for the community to lose such a talented framer, and when they mentioned that they might want to work with me, I jumped at the chance,” Clark says.

Before opening Dragonfly Gallery and Custom Framing in 2016, the couple owned a gallery and custom frame shop in Savannah, GA for 20 years. When, in 2023, they decided to allow themselves more time for travel and Kahrs’ artwork than running their retail shop full-time had allowed, Clark approached them about a partnership and space to work out of her gallery.

“We were delighted and excited about the prospect and felt honored that we could continue to serve the community in some capacity,” Kahrs says. “When you consider partnering with someone, you want to be sure that you’re on the same page. Troy and I have always prided ourselves on customer service and we felt that working with Lucy was a perfect fit. It has been a wonderful relationship working with her and we feel honored to be a part of her gallery.”

They offer a full line of framing services and work with clients by appointment only which means customers are prioritized without a wait and enjoy one-on-one time with the framers. “We have a full line of moulding just like we did before, and they can work with us in a beautiful, relaxed setting and take their time in choosing their framing needs,” Kahrs says.

“Several of my artists have utilized Troy’s services, making it a great convenience for everyone,” Clark says. “For me, the ability to offer an additional service to my customers breeds diversity for the gallery. Some of their customers didn’t know about the gallery so it has also brought new people in.”

Additional services available at The Lucy Clark Gallery include art installation and concierge service. “We are fully insured for hanging art and offer consultations regarding placement,” Clark says. “This can benefit people moving into the area who can have us come into their home and arrange pieces.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12–4 p.m. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151. For custom framing needs, call 828.966.5099 to make an appointment.