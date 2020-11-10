Shop Talk: Frederic Payet Fine Art

A native of Madagascar, Frederic Payet was raised in Paris, France, before moving to the US 30 years ago. He’s been in Asheville for four years. “As an artist for 26 years, doing art festivals all over the country, I decided to settle in Asheville—the mecca of art,” he says. “My mission is to bring joy and positive energy to my viewers. Contemplating a beautiful painting is like listening to great music. It changes your vibrations for the best.” Payet works primarily in acrylics, implementing both abstract and impressionist techniques using modeling paste.

In his gallery, Payet also displays and sells Babai Gems, the jewelry creations of his sister Catherine Payet. Catherine lives on the island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean, where she owns a three-story gem and jewelry store. “My studio is a feel-great gallery with a choice of art, beautiful gemstones and jewelry,” says Payet.

Frederic Payet Fine Art is located at 191 Lyman Street, Suite 101, in Riverview Station. For more information, call 678.438.6525, visit FredericPayetArt.com or find @fredericpayetart on Instagram.