Gail S. Drozd Captures the Mystery in the Mist with Latest Collection at AGA

By Hannah Van Vlack

The Asheville Gallery of Art presents Mystery in the Mist, the latest exhibition by artist Gail S. Drozd, through the month of July. This collection features serene, mist-shrouded landscapes that demonstrate the artist’s connection with nature and color. The gallery will host an opening reception for this exhibition on Friday, July 5, from 5–7:30 p.m.

The artist’s inspiration for this body of work came from her observations of nature, both within and outside of Western North Carolina. “My husband and I moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains three years ago from Evanston, IL,” says Drozd. “I always found Lake Michigan to be an inspiration to my work. Now, waking up to the mountains every day is yet another fascination.” The changing seasons and tumultuous waters of the lake and the sun burning through the mist on foggy mountain mornings prompted the artist to create the landscapes of her latest collection.

Mystery in the Mist has also allowed Drozd to depart from her signature vivid palette and find something special through the process. “While I have continued to use my hardware brushes with this body of work, gray and medium have been incorporated to create the subtleness of the mist,” she says. “Capturing this shifting softness has been a challenge, and yet has given me great peace in painting it.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page. Hannah Van Vlack is a senior at Western Carolina University studying Writing and Editing in Professional Environments and Music.