310 ART Hosts Annual Student Art Exhibit

By Pamela Pyms

310 ART presents 2020 Artistic Vision, its annual exhibit of student art, which will run through February. The show gives students from Western North Carolina’s oldest independent fine art school for adults an opportunity to participate in a judged show. A reception will be held Saturday, February 29, from 2-4 p.m. during which prizes and a People’s Choice Award will be given.

“The event is a great way to give budding new artists a chance to display their work through a public venue,” says Fleta Monaghan, the school’s founder. It will feature the work of more than 20 students working in oils, acrylics, watercolor, encaustic, scratch board, colored pencils and other mediums. The students come from all over the Southeast and beyond. For some, this will be their first time in an exhibition to which the public is freely invited.

Amy Cocanour came to 310 Art less than two years ago after her retirement. “It has been so wonderful to use my right brain again after 29 years in the Coast Guard,” says Cocanour. “I’ve been inspired by the people I have met at 310 Art and also the animals that I volunteer with at the WNC Nature Center.” Cocanour’s colored pencil animal drawings are now being used for notecards in the center’s gift shop. She has also received recent commissions to draw pets. “It’s extremely gratifying to see someone’s reaction to having their pet immortalized in colored pencil,” she says. Her entry in the exhibit is called Uno the Bear.

Natalie Ray will display a watercolor and gold acrylic painting titled Song For You, inspired by the singer Michael Bublé. “Being a student at 310 Art Gallery the past two years has given me the tools and education to not only master my craft but pursue a full-time career as an artist,” says Ray. “My instructor, Nadine Charlsen, has incredible perspective, technique and talent. She gives freely of each of these to help her students find their often untapped potential. Without her mentorship and commitment to my success, I would not have sold over 50 paintings in my first year as a full-time artist.”

310 Art is located at 191 Lyman Street, #310, in the River Arts District. To learn more call 828.776.2716, visit 310Art.com or find on Facebook and Instagram.