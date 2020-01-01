A Life of Art at Asheville Gallery of Art in January

For the month of January, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight three new members in an exhibition called A Life of Art. The show will feature oil paintings by Tina Honerkamp and watercolors by Robin Wethe Altman and Deb Sholly. A reception for the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, January 3, from 5–8 p.m.

“Although I always wanted to be an artist, life led me in many other directions and I’ve been able to focus on it only in recent years,” says Sholly. “This life-long yearning has served to make my entrance into the Asheville Gallery of Art so much sweeter.” Sholly says her works follow a mountain theme, embracing the changing weather and views that are so prevalent in Western North Carolina. “These mountains are mystical, and the fog and clouds are the magic,” she says.

A lifelong artist, Altman studied fine art in college. “I always looked for a way to simplify what I saw in order to translate it to paper,” she says. “Lately, I’ve been really interested in texture due to the winter woods that I see here in Asheville. My work has an impressionistic, whimsical aspect to it. I lean into my imagination when I paint the real world.”

At the suggestion of a friend, Honerkamp shifted from pen and ink to oil painting and has never looked back. “It changed my life,” she says. “I look for light and shadow and the small details in creation that I want to pull out for others to see.” Honerkamp says that all three artists in A Life of Art are unified by a love of nature and the mountains. “Even though we use the same subject matter, we all interpret it in different ways that work harmoniously together,” she says.