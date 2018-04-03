Art Walk Season Kicks Off Across WNC

With the arrival of warmer weather in April and May, the arts community begins one of its most time-honored traditions: art walks. Towns throughout WNC boast pockets of galleries where visitors can browse a wealth of art, often while enjoying snacks, beverages and live performances.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce will host Arts After Dark on Friday, April 6, from 5:30–8 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) Conference Hall. In addition to visual art, attendees can enjoy performances by several groups such as Flat Rock Playhouse, the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra and the Carolina Concert Choir. “The arts community plays a significant role in the economic and cultural success of Henderson County,” says Bob Williford, Chamber president. “Arts After Dark offers the community the opportunity to find out about a variety of mediums and to become active and involved in creative expression.” Tickets to Arts After Dark start at $25.

Throughout Asheville’s River Arts District, artists open studio doors in the spring and summer for Second Saturdays. On Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will fi nd refreshments, wine, live music and sculpture demonstrations in the Odyssey Co-op Gallery. 310 ART will host a day-long reception for its most recent exhibition, Emergence, at Riverview Station.

The Waynesville Gallery Association will host the season’s first Art After Dark on May 4. “Revelers can enjoy the quaint, walkable town with spontaneous serenades by hired musicians and art demonstrations, many of them interactive,” says Jeannie Shuckstes of the Village Framer.

The Downtown Asheville Art District (DAAD) hosts monthly First Friday Art Walks from 5–8 p.m. starting on Friday, April 6. Twenty-fi ve participating galleries within a half-mile radius of Pack Square provide for easy and engaging evenings. “First Friday creates a symbiotic relationship between all of the arts organizations within walking distance of one another,” says Ali Whitman, marketing and communications coordinator at Blue Spiral 1. “Keep an eye out for newcomers on the DAAD map this season—more galleries have opened since last year and more have decided to join the district.”

The BRCC Conference Hall is located at 180 West Campus Drive in Flat Rock. To learn more about spring art events, visit hendersoncountychamber.org, riverartsdistrict.com, waynesvillegalleryassociation.com and ashevilledowntowngalleries.org.