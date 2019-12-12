Artists at NorthLight Studios to Host Sale

On Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., NorthLight Studios will host a one-day sale to celebrate the holiday season. Selected art with special prices will be marked with red bows and light refreshments will be provided. “During this season of giving, we would like to present our collectors with a special price for selected art—a holiday gift,” says artist Nan Davis. “Art is meant to live out in the world where it can fill many purposes for the viewer. At NorthLight Studios, we love knowing our paintings have left our studios and found a happy home.”

Other artists at NorthLight Studios include Wendy Whitson, Angela Alexander, Sandy Lear, Bernadette St. Pierre-George and Bill George. George will offer discounts on his new “Rust in Peace” series of oil works on paper. “I was intrigued by the idea that even abandoned, rusted cars can inspire art, and remind people there is beauty to be found everywhere,” he says. “Inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places.”