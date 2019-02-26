Candles and Sculpture at Woolworth Walk in March

Through the month of March, Woolworth Walk will be hosting a joint show in its F.W. Gallery highlighting local artists Claudia Moore Field of Mountain Roots Studio and Kasey Jackson of Element Tree Essentials. An opening reception for the artists will be held on Friday, March 1, from 4–6 p.m.

Jackson’s line of lotion candles at Element Tree Essentials was born out of experimentation. After falling in love with soy wax for candle-making because of its eco- friendliness, Jackson and her mother discovered a cosmetic- grade soy. “My mother and I spent a lot of time dipping our hands into the wax and rubbing it on our cuticles, elbows and arms,” she says. “Our skin was left feeling incredibly soft and it seemed healthier—we were on to something.” Jackson now sells her line of candles to individuals and boutiques across the country. She will be featuring three scents in the show: Appalachian Forest, Moroccan Sea Salt and Golden Amber.

Field works primarily in wire for its malleable qualities. “Sculpting God’s creations like trees, birds, animals and winged insects can be accomplished by the manipulation of these materials, creating an abstract yet recognizable resemblance to the real object,” she says. For her Woolworth show, Field wanted to highlight the diversity of materials in her work, including aluminum wire, copper, clay and acrylic film. Field says her sculptures and Jackson’s candles might evoke the same emotions in the audience through different senses. “I want my sculptures to arouse memories in my audience, perhaps a tree with a swing from their childhood or a bear in their backyard,” she says. “For me, Kasey’s scents evoke many of the same memories, like the flowers in my grandmother’s garden or my hours spent in the New England woods as a child.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Black Currant Tea lotion candle. Kasey Jackson, creator.

Photo by Erin Adams

“Anybody Home?” Claudia Moore Field, artist.