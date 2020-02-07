Celebrate Love & Art at Blue Dharma in February

Artist Bill Bowers invites the public to join him for a birthday and Valentine’s Day celebration at Blue Dharma Fine Art in Asheville, on Friday, February 14, from 5–8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy Middle Eastern food catered by Baba Nahm eatery while mingling and viewing the many works on display. An original signed and dated print by Bowers will be given to the winner of a free raffle open to everyone in attendance.

“For me, observing both my birthday and Valentine’s Day while displaying art is the consummate way to celebrate life,” says Bowers. “This particular Valentine birthday is significant because it is happening here in the beautiful historic Grove Arcade, where I opened Blue Dharma last July. The gallery has been well received by both tourists and locals.”

The works on exhibit are a collection of both new pieces and retrospective art created by Bowers in the mid-1980s. “I am bringing a few paintings from my home that I have not shown publicly,” he says. “There will be early pieces I exhibited when living on Cape Cod in the 1980s along with works I’m doing now. Some of the paint will probably still be drying as people arrive on that day.”

Bowers is known for his Zen expressionism, surrealist paintings and three-dimensional constructed totems.

Blue Dharma Fine Art is located at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 137, in Asheville. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. To learn more, call 941.301.1409 or visit BlueDharmaFineArt.com.