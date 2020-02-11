Marco Bracho Exhibit at Contemporaneo Asheville

Artist Marco Bracho is a self-proclaimed art romantic. “When I begin a piece, I don’t have certainty about what it will become,” he says. “Even if I have a conceptual idea in my mind, I allow myself to be guided by impulse and the passion of the moment.” This process leads to Bracho’s kinetic, complex pieces which are on display in the permanent collection at Contemporaneo Asheville. “I try to create a unique language between creator and spectator, making each art work unique and nonreplicable,” the artist says. “My goal is for the spectator to understand and enjoy this unique language.”

Bracho’s works give the impression of undulation and movement when viewed from different vantage points. His series on display at Contemporaneo uses black and white and color elements to create dynamic visual effects. This optical illusion is meant to convey a concept of time to the spectator. “I hope that the audience can see the moment where time stopped in the past, becoming present, and the creator of the piece was able to translate his emotions to the physical dimension,” says Bracho. “Later, when the viewer begins to admire the piece, he sees things that others are not seeing, and then, through this observation, he becomes part of the work.”

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.Shop or call 828.253.0879.