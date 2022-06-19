Marilyn Bailey Featured at Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in downtown Brevard presents the work of jewelry artist Marilyn Bailey. The collection includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces created from flat sheets of silver and gold.

“Marilyn takes the utmost care with every piece she creates,” says Clark. “At once timeless and elegant, her jewelry is nothing short of masterful.”

Influenced from a young age by her mother’s artistic family and her father’s career as a fourth-generation engineer, Bailey focused on metal sculpture at Northern Michigan University. As a graduate student at Cranbrook Academy of Art, she honed her skills in working with metal and understanding its many aspects.

“The physics of hammering a flat sheet of silver up into form was, and still is, magical,” says Bailey. “Using my raising technique for volume in clean-line hollow forms, I soon evolved my classic metalsmithing education in holloware by creating a collection of fine jewelry.”

Most of Bailey’s jewelry is made with anticlastic raising, or turning the metal in two different directions on the same axis. Having mastered the technique over a span of 50 years, she creates minimalist jewelry with clean, purposeful lines, that is lightweight and comfortable to wear.

“I often joke that I turn metal inside out,” she says. “Using labor-intensive techniques that have been handed down for thousands of years, I produce a product that can be brought into being no other way.”

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, in Brevard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Saturday, Tuesday by appointment or by chance and Sunday 12–3 p.m. Learn more or shop at LucyClarkGallery.com.