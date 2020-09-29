Mica Hosts “For the Table: Linens and Wovens”

Mica, the contemporary craft cooperative in downtown Bakersville, presents For the Table: Linens and Wovens, on display Wednesday, October 21, through December 31.

This textile exhibit brings artists Deanna Lynch and Colleen Connolly together with their collections of artful items for domestic use. Lynch creates hand-loom woven aprons, table runners, cloths and napkins with a refined sense of color and texture.

“I work very hard to make products that will provide enjoyment for a long time and be cherished while also being useful every day,” says Lynch. “Each of our lives is made up of tiny moments and I hope my textiles inspire people to slow down and enjoy each one.”

Connolly combines her love of nature with her unique process of eco-printing with natural dyes on linen fabric. Her work celebrates and mimics the cacophony of patterns found in leaves and plant forms of all kinds. “With the use of mordants and tannins that help form the bond between natural fiber and plant color particles, I am able to capture a direct contact print,” she says. “In my pieces I work to reveal each plant’s individual personality and secrets.”

This show is in addition to sculpture, glass, jewelry, fiber, wearables, paintings, prints and functional pottery displayed by Mica’s 15 artist members. The collection is enhanced by a year-round rotation of guest artists and a welcoming setting showcasing items in a variety of styled vignettes.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. Current hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shopping and Sunday through Tuesday by appointment. To schedule, call Terry Gess at 828.467.0166 or Mica at 828.688.6422. For more information, visit MicaGalleryNC.com. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram @micagallerync.