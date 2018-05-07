Momentum Gallery owner/director Jordan Ahlers is a fourth-generation Ashevillian. He feels fortunate to have played an integral role in the vibrant local arts community for the past two decades. (He was previously the director of another high-profile gallery in downtown). In October of 2017, Ahlers opened Momentum on Lexington Avenue in Asheville.

The gallery has quickly developed a reputation nationally. Moving forward, “We will continue to build our brand, working with more individuals and design professionals, as well as creating partnerships with socially responsible organizations to host multi-faceted events which raise awareness and support for causes to better our community and the planet,” Ahlers says.

“We are increasing the size of our brick-and-mortar space for increased profile among the downtown galleries,” he adds, “and upgrading our space to afford the setting for the most deluxe art experience in Asheville.”

Momentum Gallery is located at 24 North Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. For information about upcoming exhibitions and featured artists, visit momentumgallery.com or call 828.505.8550.