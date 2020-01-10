RAD Artists Host Second Saturday January 11

It’s a brand-new year, and for Asheville’s River Arts District that means a fresh slate of demonstrations, workshops, live music, tastings and more held on the second Saturday of each month, with most participating studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This month’s event will be held January 11.

At Riverview Station, printmaking demonstrations will be held as usual at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Asheville Print Studio (#224). Denise Markbreit, Lisa Steffens and Jean McLaughlin offer safer and non-toxic processes including mono-printing and monotypes, Mokulito (lithography with wooden plate rather than limestone), solar-plate (water-based photo-plymer plates) and Mokuhnaga (woodblocks).

At Riverview Station #281, bonsai artist Daniel Coffey will hold Bonsai Demo Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for the demonstration.

Also at Riverview Station, Village Potters (#180) displays new work in four showrooms by six resident artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jewelry artist Noël Yovovich (Pink Dog Creative) will offer a demo of her workshop for couples, Make Your Own Gold Wedding Rings, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Andy Herod and Daidala Ciders (Studio A) at Cotton Mill Studios will be open from 12–8 p.m., offering specials on cider and artwork throughout the day.

The free trolley, sponsored by Explore Asheville, will run throughout the district from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free parking is available at Riverview Station, Wedge Studios, Depot Street and Curve Studios.