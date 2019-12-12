RAD Welcomes Holiday Shoppers December 14-15

Shoppers searching for last-minute gifts or browsers looking for a break from holiday shopping can delight in roaming the River Arts District for Second Saturday on December 14, with most studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Workshops, live music, wine tastings, demonstrations and exhibitions will be part of the day’s activities among the more than 220 artists in the District.

Studios on Depot Street will celebrate December on Depot from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Among the participating galleries is 362 Depot, where eight resident artists will be demonstrating their techniques and featuring Small Works in a variety of mediums. “Since I have been in the River Arts District, I have enjoyed meeting visitors from all over and sharing my art, whether they are looking for a small gift or something special for their home,” says Cindy Chenard. For 362 Depot’s exhibition, she will be featuring her dimensional landscapes in smaller formats on repurposed wood.

Tanya Franklin will be the guest artist at Philip DeAngelo Studio, demonstrating her cold glass technique all day on Saturday. Her glass Christmas trees, including 2019’s one-time-only Red van Gogh edition, will be on display.

Continuing the weekend’s festivities, on Sunday, December 15, artists will hold Holiday Open House at Riverview Station, where more than 65 studios and galleries are located. Demonstrations, live music and refreshments will be a part of the family-friendly event.

At Victoria Pinney Gallery in Riverview Station, Stephanie Peterson Jones will offer small cups (sake and votives) and ornaments for the holidays in addition to cards and illustrated tea towels.

310 Art resident artist Denise Markbreit has expanded her print studio and moved into a larger space with two additional working printmakers: Lisa Steffens and Jean McLaughlin. “At the Asheville Print Studio we use safer and environmentally greener practices and no toxic solvents,” says Markbreit. In addition to Sunday’s open house, Asheville Print Studio will be doing demos on Second Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m., showcasing mono-printing and woodblock methods.

“It’s great to interact with the viewing public, educating them not only on what we do but speaking to environmental concerns as well as taking the mystery out of the artistic process, which leads to a greater appreciation of the art we make,” Markbreit says.

During the Holiday Open House, the artists of 310 Art will have hands-on art projects for children of all ages throughout the day.