Second Saturday Events in August

Second Saturday celebrations continue on August 11 throughout the River Arts District (RAD) with exhibits, demonstrations, workshops and live music. A free trolley will circle the mile-long district from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individual studios have varying hours, with some studios open until 7 p.m.

At 310 ART at Riverview Station, the exhibition Refl ections features work by artists in all mediums inspired by inner refl ections and nature scenes. A mixed media wall with glass and mirrors will be on display. A workshop titled Fine Metal Clay and a hands-on mural for all ages to paint are planned. Pre-registration is required for the workshop. Other events at Riverview Station include a casting of sterling silver jewelry at Studio 256 and a sale of children’s art by illustrator Stephanie Peterson Jones.

Wire sculptor Julie Ann Belle of Stories and Whimsies at Trackside Studios will provide demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. “I keep extra pieces of wire ready for anyone who wants to bend and twist along,” Bell says. She creates sculptures of trees, landscapes and fi gures from recycled copper, steel and aluminum wire. “Watching art being created and talking with artists is part of what makes the RAD special and different from galleries and museums,” she says. “It’s energizing and inspiring to make connections with others and I appreciate the questions and observations.”

Additional events include demonstrations at NorthLight Studios, EcoDepot Marketplace, Studio A at Pink Dog Creative, Warehouse Studios, Philip DeAngelo Studio, Wedge Studios and Jonas Gerard Fine Art. “We want to keep the arts in the River Arts District, so we hope that events like Second Saturday introduce people to this unique and inspirational area,” Bell says. “We also hope visitors will become collectors of art for themselves and for others as gifts that are made locally right here in the RAD.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit riverartsdistrict. com. To register for workshops at 310 ART, visit 310art.com.