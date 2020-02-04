Spring Awakening at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight three new members in its February show Spring Awakening. Terrilynn Dubreuil, Lisa Natasha Sousa and Alison Webb will contribute works for the show and will be in attendance for the reception on Friday, February 7, from 5–8 p.m.

Webb had a long career as a design forecaster and color expert for major corporations in the international textile industry. Now, she paints landscapes in pastels and oil, and frames her work to evoke the sense of a window looking at the outside world.

Dubreuil, who has taught various media and art techniques for 30 years, will be teaching at the Asheville Art Museum this year. A painter, she prefers soft pastels as her medium. “It’s the immediacy, the purity of pigment and the variety of applications that the medium offers that fascinate me,” she says. “I hope visitors have a deeper experience of the subject, be it landscape or portrait, through my interpretations. The viewer also brings their own point of view and that comingles with mine to create a whole new experience.”

Sousa, who lived in California for many years, returns to the western US every spring. The region’s flora inspired many of her oil paintings in this show. “I am always delighted and surprised by the colors and shapes of plants that thrive there,” she says. “I hope the art will bring some early spring excitement for viewers who are ready for winter to end.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.