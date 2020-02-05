SVFAL Presents Flora, Fauna, and Figure at Red House

Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League presents Flora, Fauna, and Figure at The Red House Studio and Gallery in February. The exhibition features a number of league artists, including figurative studio artists and botany-driven journalists. Flora, Fauna, and Figure runs from February 11 through March 9, with an opening reception on Friday, February 14, from 5–7 p.m.

Frances Greenberg, one of the curators for this show, is director of the Red House open studio for the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League. “The open studio provides an opportunity for area artists to draw and paint the human figure,” says Greenberg. “The flora and fauna part of the show stems from our league member Stephanie Sipp, who specializes in botanical and other nature studies.”

Earlier this year, Sipp started an ongoing Nature Journaling class that combines drawing and studying of the flora and fauna in our community. “This show provides an exciting opportunity for the nature journaling students, many of them beginners, to show their nature journal drawings for the first time,” Sipp says. “I hope that showing work from students who are starting their art journey will encourage others to participate in the league.”

In the prospectus, artists were asked to enter figurative work, or work that is clearly derived from real object sources. “I find the differences in how individuals interpret nature endlessly fascinating,” says curator and league member Lisa Steffens. “The infinite variety of color, shape and mark is a celebration of the creative spirit.”

The Red House Studio and Gallery is located at 310 West State Street Black Mountain. For more information, visit SVFALarts.org.