Gallery 164 Welcomes Artists Affected by Hurricane Helene

Waynesville’s Gallery 164 is making room for artists seeking space to showcase their work while rebuilding their creative spaces lost during Hurricane Helene. Gallery co-owner Jerry Jackson plans to support artists who have existing inventory and those who are working to create more, and invites them to contact the gallery. “There’s no strict deadline, as our focus is on supporting artists when they’re ready,” he says. “However, I encourage artists to consider applying by early December to align with holiday events in downtown Waynesville. These December and January events draw larger crowds to Haywood County, offering increased visibility for their work.”

Artists working in painting, mixed media, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, metal, textiles, printmaking and other fine crafts are invited to submit their work. The gallery asks that submissions reflect a consistent style, aesthetic and high-quality craftsmanship.

The gallery’s owners regularly refresh the space after art is sold and whenever new work arrives. In order to accommodate even more work from displaced artists, the gallery’s Collected Resale collection will be relocated to an adjacent space. “We’ll introduce these artists in our monthly newsletter and celebrate their work with a special community event,” says Jackson, “honoring their experiences, particularly in light of the challenges they’ve faced since Hurricane Helene.”

Downtown Waynesville’s December events include Art After Dark on Friday, December 6, from 6–9 p.m.; A Smoky Mountain Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 14, from 6–9 p.m.; and Haywood Handmade Gallery’s annual Small Works exhibit running throughout the month.

“The artistic community’s resilience and dedication have been incredibly moving,” Jackson says. “Many artists leading relief efforts are those who lost studios, homes or businesses themselves. For example, potter Josh Copus has played a vital role in organizing relief efforts in Marshall, fostering hope and a vision for the future. Western North Carolina artists have shown profound commitment to their communities and to preserving the region’s artistic heritage.”

Gallery 164 is located at 164 South Main Street, Waynesville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at Gallery164.com. Artists wishing to submit their work for consideration should email Jerry Jackson at galleryonesixtyfour@gmail.com.