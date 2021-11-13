Grand Bohemian Hosts Annual Jean Claude Roy Reception November 20

The new collection of work by expressionist-colorist Jean Claude Roy, a Kessler Collection Signature Artist, returns to the Grand Bohemian Gallery this November. The gallery will host a celebratory reception on Saturday, November 20, from 5-8 p.m.

The exhibition will include a collection of about 25 new oil-on-canvas landscapes by the prolific artist. “His artwork is joyful and evokes a sense of place and colorful scenes that people either recognize from their travels or as somewhere they’d like to go,” says gallery director Constance Richards. “Jean Claude sees the world in a magnificent kaleidoscope of unrestrained shapes and colors. His paintings move very quickly. It’s amazing to compare the scene that the artist was viewing while painting to the finalized piece.”

Roy’s subject matter includes a variety of landscapes from his native France and his adopted home of Canada, as well as some scenery from American places of interest such as Asheville; Savannah, GA; St. Augustine, FL; and Charleston, SC. Since the 1980s each of Roy’s paintings has been characterized by the presence of the sun, which adds light to the overall scene.

This solo show kicks off a busy season of exhibitions at the Grand Bohemian Gallery. “The artist has been coming to Asheville since we opened in 2009, so we have many returning collectors and our Jean Claude weekend is often a reunion of sorts for collectors who have become friends over the years,” says

Richards. “Some of the works have sold in presales, so this is the time to feast your eyes on the collection before the pieces go to their new homes, or to claim your own Jean Claude original.”

The Grand Bohemian Gallery is located at 11 Boston Way in Asheville. Call 828.398.5555 or email constance.richards@kesslercollection.com to RSVP for this complimentary reception.