Grovewood Gallery Hosts Vessels of Merriment

Vessels of Merriment is back for another round at Grovewood Gallery. Celebrating its 4th run, this invitational exhibition features handcrafted drinking vessels by 20 studio potters from around the country. An opening reception will be held Saturday, November 12, from 2-5 p.m., free and open to the public, giving viewers the opportunity to meet some of the participating artists. This show remains on view through December 31.

“There is a quiet intimacy to our relationships with the functional objects in our lives,” says exhibiting artist Ayla Mullen. “There is a deep, subtle meaning that develops in these objects over time, with prolonged use and habitual touch.”

Mullen will show wheel-thrown pottery decorated with hand-carved and inlaid designs. The pieces are inspired by her relationship to place, specifically the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia, where she lived for six years, and the soaring Cascade Mountain range and towering evergreens of her home state of Washington.

“Depicting the landscapes and plants of the places I love is an act of respect and reverence; a way to explore their role in my life, both functionally and mythologically,” says Mullen.

Potter Charlie Tefft will present vessels handpainted with a variety of animals and birds, many of which he had a personal experience with. He began making functional pots professionally after graduating college in 1997 and started painting animals on them about 20 years ago, when a family of Carolina Wrens took up residence in his ceramic studio.

“While mass-produced objects are subject to the constraints of the process, i.e. what works best for the machines, we as potters are most interested in what works best for the person using the piece,” says Tefft. “The process of making pottery on a wheel lets the maker return again and again to a form or shape, always tweaking and making small adjustments.”

Other participating artists include Anja Bartels, Camille Morin, Helen Purdum, Jennifer Wankoff, Justin Rothshank, Katie Fee, Kurt Anderson, Lisa Gluckin, Nancy Gardner, Noel Bailey, Phil Haralam, Rebekah Strickland, Reiko Miyagi, Samantha Oliver, Silver Run Ceramics, Sugar Jaws Pottery, Tim Ludwig and Yesha Panchal.

Vessels of Merriment will showcase pieces including ceramic mugs, goblets, whiskey cups, wine cups and tumblers. All works are for sale, making this exhibition the perfect opportunity for holiday gift buying. Most of the vessels are priced between $45 and $75, an affordable price for one-of-a-kind, handmade works of art.

“I love creating functional pieces because they can bring a sense of joy and beauty to the user,” says Bartels, who will offer maritime-inspired porcelain cups. “I truly believe that coffee tastes better from a handmade mug.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.