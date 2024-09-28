Grovewood Gallery Showcases Spectacular Bronze, Ceramic Sculptures by Tina Curry

Grovewood Gallery will spotlight the work of Tiny Curry in Into the Wild, a solo exhibition of the artist’s bronze and ceramic sculptures, opening on Saturday, October 12, with a reception from 2–5 p.m. and running through the end of the year.

“My focus in recent years has been observance of animal behavior and their individual personalities,” says Curry. “Each one has a story. The sculptures have little nuances that may not be as noticeable in photos. That gives the viewer an opportunity to jump into the story about that particular piece.”

Curry started working in clay more than 30 years ago and has developed a signature style using alternative firing techniques. She doesn’t use traditional glazes, and often uses bisque firing followed by barrel firing with natural elements and carbon to color her pieces. “The realism of skin and fur textures brings life into the clay,” she says. “Using smoke from wood chips produces light grays to blacks in the clay body. In a barrel fire, combustibles added are wood chips, dried coffee grounds, banana peels, salt, copper carbonate and cow manure. This produces an array of colors from gray to burgundy to black.”

She achieves a more detailed effect with color by layering acrylics on a fired sculpture in a technique called a “cold finish.”

“The time I spend adding subtle textures and details to my sculptures needs to be visible in the final finish,” she says. “I find that traditional glaze covers up most of that detail and in many instances adds too much gloss, both of which add too much visual heaviness.”

Curry has completed commissions at notable institutions such as Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee and the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada. In 2021, she was selected to design and create the Governor’s Arts Awards, one of Tennessee’s highest honors in the arts. She also serves on the Board of Governors for Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg.

“I love seeing people smile when they look at my artwork,” she says. “So many tell me an experience or story about one of my critters. They take a different view. They then put that animal into their own story.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.