Grovewood Gallery Shows Works by Chip Holton

Grovewood Gallery presents In Flux, an exhibition of works by Chip Holton, opening on Thursday, February 17, and running through March 27. There will be an opening reception on February 17 from 2—5 p.m. Holton will also give a live art demonstration in the gallery on Friday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during which he will paint and possibly sculpt.

Holton is known for the diversity of his art in media, style and subject matter. “The nature of my work is varied and eclectic,” he says. “I’m quite diverse in what I do. There’s no plan. That’s why it’s in flux.” He paints portraits, landscapes and abstract works in a stylistic approach that ranges from hyper realistic to surreal, sometimes within the same piece. His work even varies in scale, with both small and large pieces, as well as the time it requires, with some works reaching completion in a few hours while others take six to eight months.

Holton is artist-in-residence at the O.Henry Hotel and Proximity Hotel in Greensboro where he lives. He has also painted murals for Lucky 32 Restaurant, the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library in Greensboro’s Price Park and the children’s room at the Lexington Public Library.

In Flux will include some pieces created specifically for the show, as well as a few from the artist’s personal collection and a few borrowed from other people’s collections. The exhibition will include drawings, paintings, sculpture and possibly lithograph. “My imagination is the key in what I do and how I approach subject matter,” Holton says. “I’m not naive and I don’t think I’m entirely responsible for everything that comes out of my head. It’s a collection of my studies and passions and my desire to create things that are new.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.