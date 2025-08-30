Grovewood Village Artists Invite the Public to Their Studios

The final weekend of the 2025 Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour will take place from 12—5 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14. This free, self-guided event offers an opportunity to meet resident artists, explore their workspaces and gain insight into their creative processes.

Lisa Gluckin, who makes handbuilt ceramic pieces, is preparing her studio to welcome guests with an interactive experience. “My studio doors will be open—visitors are encouraged to explore, ask questions, share their stories and if desired, experiment with the materials I use every day,” says Gluckin. “I set up an area for play, inviting people to engage. Nothing brings me more joy than having a visitor dive in fearlessly.”

Gluckin says the tour offers meaningful opportunities for connection. “Opening my studio to the community is always a joy,” she says. “New connections are made, I learn new things and if I am really fortunate I make new friends.”

Helen Purdum, who also works with clay at Grovewood Studios, uses handbuilding techniques to create both functional ware and sculptural ceramic pieces. “The most important thing people should know about my ceramic pieces is they are fun to eat out of; those pieces you wouldn’t eat from will at least make you laugh,” says Purdum.

The studio tour also features complimentary beverages from Metro Wines and a 10 percent discount on nearly all items at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery.

The artist studios are located directly next door to Grovewood Gallery at 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com.