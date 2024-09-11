Grovewood Village Studio Tour Offers Special Glimpse Into the Homes of Eight Area Artists

By Hannah Van Vlack

The chance to peek into the worlds of eight Grovewood Village artist studios has returned with the bi-annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour. On Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, from 12–5 p.m., guests can visit the artistic homes of Grovewood’s resident artists, witness their creative process and view their most recent works. Pieces will also be for sale in the Grovewood Gallery alongside complimentary wine courtesy of Metro Wines.

Wood artist Graeme Priddle shares a studio with sculpturist Melissa Engler, who is also his frequent collaborator and wife. “We are both pretty much totally inspired by the natural world: environmental concerns, the protection of beautiful, fragile environments and species protection,” Priddle says. “Melissa grew up in the Canadian Rockies while I grew up on the New Zealand coast, and we find crossovers. We are moving from collaborative work to individual, and will have a range of things on display during the tour from both of us, from production work to sculptural pieces.” Priddle and Engler do not open their studio often, as visits are otherwise only by appointment, so the tour allows a special opportunity for both them and the public.

“The tour is a nice way for us to meet new people and chat,” Priddle continues, “maybe doing some wood carving or burning if someone is particularly interested. We don’t go over to the gallery that much, so this is a chance for the community to come through our space.”

Grovewood’s small community of ten resident artists lends itself to a family atmosphere, and the tour allows the artists a chance to connect with each other as well. “We have a chance to catch up with each other,” Priddle says, “since most people work in isolation. This is a nice place to work, and I am thankful to be welcomed; I am not from around here, but I feel like it.”

The village was originally home to the weaving operations of Biltmore Industries, an Arts and Crafts enterprise that played a significant role in the 20th century Appalachian Craft Revival. Now, it is home to ceramicists, metalwork artists, glass artists and even a wooden flutemaker. The Grovewood Village Resident artists welcome the community to join their family for a weekend.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road in Asheville, adjacent to the Omni Grove Park Inn. For more information, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.