Habitat Invites Artists for Inaugural Art Event, Auction

Transylvania Habitat for Humanity is seeking local artists to participate in the first annual Home Is Where the ART Is, a re-use, upcycle art event and auction. “We are so excited about this event,” says Angie Hunter, executive director of Transylvania Habitat for Humanity. “The local art community has shown great interest, so we know we’ll see some amazing art.”

The unique event invites artists to shop at the Transylvania Habitat for Humanity ReStore and purchase an item or items to be used as either a tool or the subject matter of an art piece. The works will be sold at a public reception and auction to be held on July 11 and 70 percent of the proceeds will benefit Transylvania Habitat for Humanity, with the remainder going to the artist. “The money raised from the auction will help us build another home for a local, low-income family in need of safe and affordable housing,” says Hunter. “Forty-six percent of the county’s renters are cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. Unfortunately, we can’t build affordable houses fast enough to help everyone, but these funds will allow us to build another one for a hardworking family in need.”

A copy of the ReStore receipt and a photo of the purchased item must be submitted with each entry and entries must be submitted by June 15. Submissions will be accepted in jewelry, fiber, sculpture, wood, metal, ceramics, paintings, photography, drawing and mixed media.

The Transylvania Habitat for Humanity ReStore is at 690 Ecusta Road, Brevard. For more information about the event, contact committee chair Lucy Clark at 828-577-2719 or Lucyclarkaw@gmail.com.