Have Your Portrait Made in NorthLight Studios Garden on Second Saturday

On Second Saturday, June 8, NorthLight Studios artists Jacobina Oele and Heidi Hoffer will be offering quick, live portrait sketches in the studio’s garden. “This event is in celebration of the light returning to Asheville as the days get longer here in the mountains; of people feeling expansive because they are finally able to be outside, enjoying themselves amongst our garden and great artwork,” says Hoffer. “Our portraits in oil and charcoal are quick, capturing that springtime perfume of the personal moment.”

Hoffer has been a River Arts District artist for a year, and her charcoal portrait style is influenced by dramatic Victorian daguerreotypes. “I adore drawing people as I learn about their lives, their joys and concerns,” she says. “Each emotion radiating from their visage and posture creates a new face for me, telling a fabulous story in the end.”

A native of the Netherlands, Oele is a new member of NorthLight Studios with a background in mural painting and a passion for oils.

“The idea is not to make a realistic image like a photograph but more a moment in time,” she says. “I am always in search of the best expression of beauty which is always elusive. The most beautiful things are not permanent and are always moving. I like to express the movement itself.”

Each portrait will take 30 minutes and cost $100. Oele will be working in oils and Hoffer will be working in charcoal. Portraits begin at 10 a.m. and there will be live music by Chris Wilhelm in the garden from 1–4 p.m.

NorthLight Studios is at 357 Depot Street, Asheville. Artists will try to accommodate walk-ins, but recommend that you book a sitting between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Oele to book an oil portrait: 786.457.1606, jacobinat@gmail.com. Contact Hoffer to book a charcoal portrait: 405.564.4946, heidihoffer@gmail.com.