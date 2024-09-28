Highway 80 South Art Hop Helps Get the Jump on Holiday Gifts

By Sue Wasserman

When Tria Turrou says things will soon be hopping on Highway 80 South in Burnsville, she’s not kidding. The president of Celo-based Toe River Crafts (TRC) is working diligently with her member artists to orchestrate the 11th annual Highway 80 South Art Hop on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13. This popular art tour follows the scenic South Toe River, offering visitors an opportunity to peruse the tranquil setting while purchasing some of the finest regional art and crafts directly from the artisans.

“We’re expecting to have between 25 to 30 participating studios,” says TRC vice president Carrie DeVee. “New for this year is a passport that Tria’s created. They will be available at each studio.” Art hoppers have the opportunity to get their passport stamped with each studio visit. “Those who return a completed passport to us will receive a TRC patch and be entered to win a long-sleeved TRC hoodie,” Turrou adds.

Turrou and DeVee are excited about the artist lineup, which offers something for everyone. On the far end, closer to the Blue Ridge Parkway, hoppers will find jeweler Lucinda Brogden with a napping shop dog or two. Glassblowers Billy and Katie Bernstein are looking forward to opening their studio, just across the road from Toe River Crafts. Potters Pete and Kim McWhirter and Sarah House are working overtime at their kilns, making sure their shelves are stacked.

Susan Scoggins will also be making sure her shelves are stacked. The owner of Maples, located on Highway 80 South at the Micaville Loop, will extend her hours Saturday and Sunday to make sure tourists keep their energy up with a variety of sweet and savory treats.

As part of TRC’s continuing celebration of the shop’s 50th anniversary, DeVee will be introducing special anniversary mugs during Art Hop. “We had so many people asking us for anniversary mugs,” she says. “It took time to get the design right, but it was worth the extra effort. Given the response we’ve had to this milestone anniversary, we suspect they are going to sell out fast.”

The hours for Highway 80 South Art Hop are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Maps will be available at Toe River Crafts and at all participating studios. For more information, visit the Highway 80 South Art Hop Facebook page or call Toe River Crafts at 828.284.7011.