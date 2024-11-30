Holiday Cheer, Handcrafted Finds at the Southern Highland Craft Guild’s Holiday Markets

The Southern Highland Craft Guild’s Holiday Sale Markets return this December on two Saturdays, December 7 and December 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can find handcrafted gifts at the Guild’s free, public event held in the auditorium of the Folk Art Center.

Each market will feature a different lineup of artisans with a variety of items including jewelry, pottery, blown glass, woven textiles and carved woodwork. Walt Cottingham makes functional birdhouses designed with specific bird species in mind as well as small birdhouse ornaments made from salvaged materials. “The sale, to me, is an extremely enjoyable time to be with fellow Guild members,” he says. “There is a great deal of camaraderie in that room during the day and it is a nice way to end the year in terms of craft sales.”

The Holiday Sale Markets are often a good time for shoppers to find good deals, says jeweler Priscilla Frake. “It’s traditionally a time for artists to clear out some of their inventory, which they often sell at a discount,” she says. “It’s also a chance for local people to hunt for bargains and buy last-minute gifts.”

John Gunther, known for his contemporary and rustic landscape wall pieces, echoes this sentiment. “The best thing about the Holiday Sale Markets is that you can pick from some very nice work at a considerably reduced price,” he says.

This year’s Holiday Sale Markets hold special significance for artisans impacted by Helene. The Guild’s popular October craft fair was canceled, leaving many artists with an unexpected loss of income. “I think it’s especially important for us to gather, swap stories of loss and endurance, and to celebrate the creativity that flourishes in the Blue Ridge,” says Frake.

The Folk Art Center is located at 382 Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville. Learn more at CraftGuild.org.