Holiday Events at Black Mountain Center for the Arts

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) will host a number of events during the holiday season, including a locally-made ornament sale, the Handmade Holidays Art Market, and a family-friendly play.

BMCA artists will decorate a Christmas tree in the BMCA lobby with handmade ornaments that can be purchased by visitors. A portion of the proceeds will support BMCA while the remainder goes directly to the artists.

The Handmade Holidays Art Market will be extended this year, beginning on Monday, November 27 and running through December 1. The market will be set up in the BMCA theater with open hours Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Artwork in a diversity of media will be for sale, from pottery and terrariums to illustrations and jewelry, and like the ornament sale, a portion of proceeds will go to support BMCA. “The Holiday Market is a wonderful opportunity for local artists to share their work in our community as well as support the Black Mountain Center for the Arts,” says ceramicist Beth Garrison. “When people purchase holiday gifts from BMCA and local artists, they keep money in the local economy and support artists’ work year round.”

BMCA also presents A Dickens’ Christmas Carol – ​​A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts by Mark Landon Smith, opening December 9 and running through December 17. Produced by local theater company Fire in the Head Productions and directed by Mike Yow, performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts center located at 225 West State Street. Purchase tickets for the play at BlackMountainArts.org/theatre. For more information call 828.669.0930.