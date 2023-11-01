Holiday Events Mark Milestones at Miya Gallery

Miya Gallery is celebrating 19 years in business and its second year under the new ownership of Mary McCall and Jason Janow. These milestones will be celebrated with a variety of events over the holiday season.

On Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, Miya Gallery will host studio jeweler Jennifer Jenkins as its feature artist for the Weaverville Art Safari. Jenkins is an original founder and previous owner of Miya Gallery, and she has been making jewelry for 40 years. “Most of my work is one-of-a-kind and handmade in my studio at Miya Gallery where I sell it exclusively,” says Jenkins, who works with precious metals and gemstones. “The work I will be exhibiting during the upcoming Art Safari is part of my fall and winter collection.”

On Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, Miya Gallery will host a reception and trunk show for Tamela Wells. There will be a reception for the show on Friday from 6–8 p.m. Wells was originally trained in traditional silversmithing, but now works mostly with polymer. “Discovering the malleability of polymer and its color possibilities has led to a few different paths,” she says. “The past few years, mimicking rock forms has held my creative attention, inspired by my love of natural stones. The hand-formed ‘pebbles’ are deceptively lightweight, and are easy and comfortable to wear.”

Miya Gallery has represented Wells for more than a decade. “I feel honored to have my work exhibited in such a highly curated gallery of local jewelry and art,” says Wells. “Over the years I have watched Miya morph and change, always keeping a high-quality standard. Miya Gallery is a gem of downtown Weaverville.”

Janow and McCall will mark their second year of ownership with a Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16. Friday evening will feature a customer appreciation event from 6–8 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. On Saturday, the market will feature new and discounted work from Miya’s studio artists.

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street, Weaverville. For more information, visit MiyaGallery.com.