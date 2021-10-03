In Kinship with the Land at Asheville Gallery of Art

For the month of October, Asheville Gallery of Art presents In Kinship with the Land, an exhibition highlighting works by Sue Dolamore and Zoe Schumaker. There will be a reception for the show on Friday, October 1, from 5—8 p.m. “My work for this show consists of watercolors of local scenes painted both en plein air and in the studio,” says Dolamore. “Some depict barns and homesteads in our mountains while others show the wild country that surrounds us and supports our efforts to live a good life.”

Dolamore’s rural landscapes in watercolor, acrylic, oil and mixed media are complemented by Schumaker’s images of North American wildlife such as sea otters, gray wolf and bison. “I chose to work with sumi-e ink on a clay-coated board, which allows etching to capture the fine details of fur and feathers,” says Schumaker. She uses watercolor, oil pastel, pastel and ink sparingly, to make it appear as if the animal emerges from the background of the painting. A portion of the proceeds from sales of Schumaker’s paintings will be donated to wildlife protection.

Although they work with different media and subject matter, the pair of artists shares an appreciation for the natural world and each creature’s role within it. “We are both depicting the beauty, interconnectedness and changing nature of the world we live in,” says Schumaker. “Taken together, our work addresses the importance of man’s role as explorer, shaper and steward of the world around him.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit

AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.