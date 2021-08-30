Jacqui Fehl’s BirdZ and BallZ at Woolworth Walk

Through September, artist Jacqui Fehl will be highlighted in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk. The exhibition, BirdZ and BallZ, examines humanity and interpersonal connection through Fehl’s abstract, mixed media works. “Both the ‘BirdeeZ’ with their human eyes and the bold, irregularly shaped BallZ loosely represent us, and how we interact and play off each other,” says Fehl. “This vibrant and playful show celebrates our uniqueness and individuality as well as our connection to each other as a community.”

Fehl works out of WhiteSPACE at Wedge Studios in the River Arts District. She considers no type of media off limits, working with acrylic paint, pastels, graphite, colored pencils, house paint, watercolors, inks and collage. The paintings in BirdZ and BallZ will range from large canvases to miniature mixed media works on repurposed plywood.

“When our public studios were forced to close during the pandemic, I moved all my art supplies to my home studio and began to create there exclusively,” says Fehl. “Since galleries were also temporarily closed, many of us turned to social media to share and sell our work. I have a new appreciation and respect for the galleries like Woolworth who put so much time and effort not only into representing artists but also in their commitment to creating a positive customer experience for art buyers and admirers.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.