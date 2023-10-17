Jacqui Fehl’s Retro Grid at Woolworth Walk

For the month of October, the work of local mixed media artist Jacqui Fehl will be featured in Retro Grid, an exhibition in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk. The show is “a playful exploration and deconstruction of grids with a cool retro vibe,” says Fehl. “I created brand new work for this show and it is fun, modern, colorful, bold and more abstract than my older work.”

Fehl uses a variety of materials in her art, including acrylic paint, pastels, graphite, colored pencils, house paint, watercolors, inks and collage. Her work has been displayed in galleries across the South and featured in two books and several magazines.

Each of the 12” by 12” panels in the show have surprise images on the sides. “One piece features painted retro Matchbox cars running along all four sides,” says Fehl, “and another is an abstracted interactive tic-tac-toe board titled John Jane Doe, with a colorful cast of characters replacing the traditional Xs and Os.”

While Fehl still paints the whimsical birds and cats she is known for, the last couple of years have seen a diversion from her classical style into more modern, abstract work. “I hope visitors to my show at Woolworth will enjoy discovering the little details in this collection,” says Fehl, “and of course I hope many of the pieces will find forever homes.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.