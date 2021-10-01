Jen Starwalt to Exhibit at Southeastern Wildlife Expo

Contemporary wildlife artist Jen Starwalt has been selected to show work at the 2022 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) held in Charleston, SC, from February 17–20. Starwalt is represented by Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in downtown Brevard.

“I am honored to be part of SEWE, an organization that cares so deeply about conservation and the environment,” says Starwalt. “It is an opportunity to share my love for art and wildlife with a huge audience of like-minded individuals from around the world.”

SEWE is a celebration of the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events. Since its inauguration in 1983, the event has brought together artists, crafters, collectors and sporting enthusiasts with a shared passion for wildlife. Artists selected to participate are considered to be among the best wildlife artists in the world.

Starwalt will show her signature large-scale soft pastel works at the event. Though her pieces still exhibit the characteristics they have long been known for, including movement, energy, vivid color and a strong connection between viewer and subject, she states that her work has recently gone through a transformation. Her color palette has changed, she includes more background and she takes more time with each piece. Starwalt attributes these changes to personal experiences of loss, near death and what she describes as finding her way out of darkness. “My work feels different now, with a deeper connection, less thinking and more creating in the flow,” she says.

Those who are unable to attend SEWE can view Starwalt’s work at Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, where some smaller pieces are on display, with larger works coming soon.

“It is a never-ending delight to watch customers respond to Jen’s work,” says Clark. “She has a way with color, texture and movement, but, for me, the most powerful point of her work is in the gaze of each animal, where the undeniable presence of their soul shines through.”

Learn more at LucyClarkGallery.com, JenStarwalt.com and SEWE.com.