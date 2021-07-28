Jenna Jaffe: Swinging the Pendulum

On Monday, August 2, Jenna Jaffe opens an exhibition of her works titled Swinging the Pendulum: From Patriarchy to Empowerment at The Refinery AVL. The exhibition runs through Monday, August 30, with a reception on Friday, August 6, from 5–8 p.m. “I selected and created pieces for this show based on the idea that the world is out of balance with the patriarchal model,” she says. “Creating and showing my art is one of the best ways I know how to fight racism, climate change, gender/sexual inequalities and other atrocities humans engage in.”

Jaffe is a mixed media artist and works from her studio space at The Refinery AVL. She is also a dancer and instrumentalist with a vocal performance degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara. “Perhaps there are people who don’t know enough about the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic or the atrocities at our border in detention centers,” she says. “I want these issues to be at the forefront of people’s minds.”

All of the pieces in the exhibition will be for sale. “My work is affordable and accessible,” says Jaffe. “It is intended to evoke emotion, invoke change and encourage dialogue.”

For more information, visit TheRefineryAVL.com or ConsciousCreating.org.