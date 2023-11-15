Jewelry Trunk Show and Small Works Show at Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, in downtown Brevard, presents two shows in November. The third annual Jewelry Trunk Show begins with a private reception Friday, November 17, from 5–7:30 p.m. and is open to the public Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The reception is in partnership with Brevard Music Center (BMC), with ten percent of sales that evening to be donated to the school’s scholarship fund.

“I have been working with BMC for the past year to find a way to benefit students,” says gallery owner Clark. “Both myself and the school feel that a reception with a portion of jewelry sale proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund could be a perfect fit.”

The show spans a range of styles and materials, including Marilyn Bailey’s gold and silver hollow-form sculptural pieces, Clark’s statement jewelry made from an assemblage of collected items and stones and Diane Kuehn’s work featuring polymer clay.

“My inspiration comes from ethnic textiles, nature and sculpture,” says Kuehn. “I’ll have many new designs for my collectable magnetic brooches and my necklaces will go beyond the pendant styles I’ve made in the past.”

The show also features work by Berlin Randall, Deb Karash, Sascha Frowine and Nancy McAninch. Upscale consignment clothes and accessories will be available from Asheville’s Linden Boutique.

A Small Works Holiday Show begins with a public reception Friday, November 24, in conjunction with Brevard’s 4th Friday Gallery Walk. The show will run through December 31 and feature works no larger than 12” x 12” and priced under $500. “A small works show is a wonderful way to make original work affordable for holiday giving,” says Clark.

For Victoria Pinney, who will present colorful abstracted landscapes, and Ann Watcher, who is working in oils on 5” x 7” panels, painting in small format is a departure.

“Every brushstroke becomes more important and more noticeable than in a large format,” says Watcher. “Painting small has helped me to create compositions that are more detailed than I thought they could be and has allowed me to express myself more than I thought I could in such a small size.”

Other exhibiting artists include Cathyann Burgess, Ann Candler, Erin Keane, Alex Eisenzopf, Donna Johnson, Lyn Asselta, Kelly Lanning Phipps and Maureen Chapman.

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.