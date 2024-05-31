Join RAD Artists for An Emergence in June

River Arts District (RAD) artists continue their exploration of the theme Who Am I? Who Are We? with exhibitions centered around this month’s topic, An Emergence. Second Saturday happens on June 8, and there are additional exhibitions, demos and special events throughout the month. Parking is available in the pedestrian-friendly, mile-long district, and the free Arts AVL Connect Trolley, which loops between the RAD and the Downtown Arts District, makes a number of convenient stops from 12–6 p.m. on Second Saturday.

At Pink Dog Creative, artist Heather Divoky will unveil her latest work, The Library, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “This piece is fully colored, marker and ink on Bristol board with foam core to create a 3D effect,” Divoky says. “The Library contains 1,400 books, 700 of them titled with real titles. Many of these books are banned books.” This work, begun in March 2023, represents an emergence for her, she adds. “I am emerging from an extremely challenging work of art, one that required patience, research, time and consideration that really pushed me artistically,” she says. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

John Diamond-Nigh, who creates “ancient/avant-garde gold work” is one of the artists in the group exhibition An Emergence at Trackside Studios. “I’m so intrigued at how modernity lives on in the ancient past, and how the ancient lives in the present,” he says. “Gold is a bridge between Agamemnon’s mask and the work of current artists like Olga de Amaral and Anselm Kiefer.”

At Art Garden AVL, an opening reception will be held from 4–6 p.m. on Second Saturday for An Emergence, a group exhibition for its artists. Other events are planned throughout the day, including at the studio shared by Greta Aguirre (SOiL botanical skincare), Lupo Passero (Twin Star Herbal) and artist Harper Leich. “I’ll be working on my newest painting in my plant series, Lupo will lead a plant walk and Greta will have botanical skincare to sample,” says Leich. “Painting can be a wonderfully isolating activity, but having an open studio helps connect me to the vibrant art community here and to the people who are interested in what we’re up to.”

Additional Second Saturday events include a demo by Cindy Lou Chenard from 1–5 p.m. at 362 Depot Street Studios; an opening night reception from 5:30–7:30 p.m. for The Color of Air, featuring artist Nabil El Jaouhari, at Mark Bettis Gallery; and collage, sculpture and fine art demos from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by artist Stephen L. Lange at Phil Mechanic Studios.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.