Join River Arts District Artists for Second Saturday October 9

Milder temperatures and the beauty of autumn make walking in the River Arts District (RAD) and visiting working studios even more pleasurable than usual. On October 9, join enthusiastic artists as they observe Second Saturday by opening their studios to visitors, offering special exhibitions and sales of work, and demonstrating and talking about their techniques. Most studios are open for the day, with some evening events also scheduled.

Several artists in various mediums have work on display at Heather Davis Studio + Gallery (342 Depot Street, #102), including Heather Davis (encaustics), Kelsey Schissel (pottery), Doug Calnek (woodwork) and Deanna Chilian (oil painting). In addition, work by jewelry artists using reclaimed materials and sustainable production methods is available. “Second Saturday gives us the opportunity to connect with the art-loving public in Asheville and beyond to show them new work and methods that we are developing in our constantly evolving art practices,” says Davis. The studio will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street), Michelle Hamilton’s work will be on display throughout October, opening on Saturday, October 2, from 4–7 p.m. Titled The Depth of Art, the exhibition features Hamilton’s fantastical series of multi-layered and resin paintings. Her techniques include layering paper, ink and pigment to tell stories using vividly colorful animals with expressive eyes. “When the viewer takes the time to look into those eyes and listen with an imaginative ear, I believe that they will hear a story meant just for them,” says Hamilton.

On Second Saturday and other evenings in October, The Magnetic Theatre (375 Depot Street, #105) presents Bloodbath: Victoria’s Secret, a play written and directed by Jamieson Ridenhour. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. from Friday, October 8, through Saturday, October 23.

Additional Second Saturday events include a demonstration of sculptured fall trees by Claudia Moore Field at Philip DeAngelo Studio at Wedge Studios (115 Roberts Street, #115) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an exhibition, Twenty Years Gone: A Retrospective of TL Lange, at Phil Mechanic Studios (109 Roberts Street), with an opening reception from 12–7 p.m.; and Introduction to Eco Printing, an entry-level course on the natural process of transferring plant and leaf images onto fabric and paper presented by Bridget Benton at 310 Art (191 Lyman Street). Contact Benton at sparky@eyesaflame.com to register for the two-day class.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.