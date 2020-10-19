July 2020 Feature Artist Jem Klein

Jem Klein’s desire to create came upon him naturally. His has been a lifetime spent close to nature: living off the grid as a child in California, working at an herbal and botanical sanctuary when older and, with his wife and sons, creating woodcrafts and running their own botanical farm. His wood art includes jewelry and Japanese bamboo flutes known as shakuhachi.

“This earth is amazing and I have tried my best to live in a way where my choices respect my affection for the planet,” he says. To that end, he uses renewable bamboo for the flutes and found wood for his earrings, barrettes and ornaments. “I love to walk in the forest,” he says, “and when I see a fallen branch with unique patterns, spalting or grain, I’ll put it in my backpack and carry it home.” His young sons join him in forays in the woods to find materials.

He made his first wooden barrette as a gift for his wife. After many compliments and inquiries from strangers as to where she got it, Klein began making more, creating a website and marketing his creations to shops and galleries.

To learn more, visit JemKlein.com, ReverenceBotanicals.com, Instagram and Pinterest. Klein’s work may be found locally at One of a Kind Gallery in Micaville; and Woolworth Walk, Grovewood Gallery, NC Foundation Woodworks and NC Arboretum Gift Shop, all in Asheville.