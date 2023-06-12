Kelly Lanning Phipps Joins The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, an active arts studio in downtown Brevard, presents the work of Kelly Lanning Phipps. Phipps is a representational painter who works in mediums including oils, pastels, watercolor/gouache and charcoal.

“I would describe my work as Classical, with an Impressionist touch,” says Phipps. “Classical because I studied Classical drawing and picture making at a traditional atelier, but also a bit Impressionistic in the way I handle color.”

Phipps began drawing as a small child, occupying herself for hours with paper and crayons, and later staying up late at night learning to draw. Though she took art classes in high school and began doing illustration work for local businesses, she didn’t start painting until her early twenties, when she met a group of plein air painters in Asheville.

“One of them gave me a box of pastels and some old oil paint tubes,” says Phipps. “That artist was Linda Cheek, and she really took me under her wing.”

In 2004, Phipps began attending The Art Atelier in Asheville’s River Arts District and continued studying there for about four years. In addition to giving her the tools to take her work further, the experience also gave her a love of still life painting. After finishing her studies, she began doing portrait commissions as well. Her current work is divided between portrait commissions and landscape and still life.

“I like to work from life studies when I can, and I also like to take compilations of life studies and photo references to compose pieces in the studio,” says Phipps.

Her process includes lots of layering, and scrumbling of warm and cool colors. She pays particular attention to light falling on form and capturing the subtleties of changing color temperature and edges.

“Kelly’s work is masterful and refined, imbuing fluidity and softness throughout each piece,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “Her still life and watercolor pieces are like no others in the gallery and I am thrilled she has found a home with me.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.