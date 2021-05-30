Keyser Siso: Recent Works at Contemporaneo Gallery

Contemporaneo Gallery presents Keyser Siso: Recent Works from Friday, June 4, through August 31. “We had the privilege of meeting this artist in his Madrid studio two years ago and have showcased his work, but wanted to honor his career, depth and playful use of characters with a solo show of his works,” says Francisco Troconis, who co-owns the gallery with Gary Culbertson. “His versatility, innovation and freshness embodies what Contemporaneo tries to be.”

Siso generally uses acrylic paint because he appreciates the medium’s versatility and range of color. “Sometimes I use oil, depending on what I am trying to achieve,” he says. “I also work with paper and watercolor, since they are part of my research.”

Siso’s art explores a variety of subjects, from politics to human relationships. “My artistic work is made of several topics, to which I resort frequently: the idea of the individual and his environment, social criticism and interpersonal relationships,” says Siso. “As a creator, there is no greater satisfaction than being exposed so more can see and know about my work. It is a way to create cultural exchange.”

Contemporaneo Gallery is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.com.